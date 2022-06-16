Contact Us
Drug Traffickers Shipped 330 Pounds Of Cocaine From Puerto Rico To DMV Area: Feds

Annie DeVoe
Three alleged members of a drug trafficking ring who shipped nearly 330 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to the Washington D.C. area have been indicted, federal officials said.
Rey Rivera Ruiz, 39, Jann Jousten Aponte Rivera, 26, and Michael Gabriel Hernandez Rivera, 20, were indicted on drug and murder-related charges on Thursday, May 26, according to the Montgomery County Police.

Ruiz, the alleged leader of the trafficking ring assisted by Aponte Rivera and Hernandez Rivera, and several other individuals, shipped between 50 and 150 kilograms of cocaine to a local drug trafficking organization operating in Montgomery and Frederick Counties between October 2019 and April of 2021. 

The suspects are also charged with causing the intentional death of Shantay Butler, 44, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

All three suspects have remained in custody since their arrests in April 2021. 

