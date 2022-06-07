Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Driver Shot, Crashes Sparking Vehicle Fires In Montgomery County: Report

Annie DeVoe
Apperson Way and Brandermill Drive
Apperson Way and Brandermill Drive Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was in critical condition after being found shot and trapped inside of a vehicle engulfed in flames in Germantown, authorities say.

The man was apparently shot before he crashed into several parked vehicles when his vehicle went up in flames, subsequently igniting the parked vehicle near the area of Apperson Way and Brandermill Drive around 11 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, according to reports by The MoCo Show. 

Once the victim was located, he was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital where he is said to be in critical condition, reports the outlet. 

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday, July 6.

To read the full story by The MoCo show, click here. 

