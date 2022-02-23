Contact Us
Details Released In Stabbing Death Of Maryland T-Mobile Employee

Nicole Acosta
Lakeforest Mall
Lakeforest Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite View)

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information in the stabbing death of a T-Mobile employee in Montgomery County.

Responding officers found Jose A. Maldonado, 23, of Gaithersburg, with multiple stab wounds at the Lakeforest Mall in the 700 block of Russell Avenue around 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, county police said.

Investigators believe he was assaulted inside the mall near the food court.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died, police said.

Police confirm he was an employee of the T-Mobile store inside the mall.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240- 773- 5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.  

