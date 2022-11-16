Death Of Man Found In Wooded Area In Montgomery County Ruled A Homicide, Police Say

The death of a 20-year-old man whose dead body was found in the woods earlier this month in Montgomery County has been ruled a homicide, investigators announced.

Edvin Moises Agustin Leon has been identified as the man who was found shot and killed shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

On the day of the shooting, officers arrived at the site of the reported shooting, where a police K9 found Leon’s dead body with a gunshot wound in the woods. Investigators noted that a second victim was also found and transported to an area hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Leon's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy determined that his cause of death was a homicide.

No suspects have been identified by Montgomery County Police investigators in the double shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division at the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting and homicide to contact them by calling (240) 773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.