Craigslist Massage Therapists Accused Of Sex Trafficking, Prostitution In Montgomery County: PD

Two Maryland women have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking and prostitution, authorities say.

Ana Delia Solano, 48, and Ana Cristina Bermudez, 49, are accused of running an unlicensed spa in the 9500 block of Georgia Avenue where the two women advertised massage services on Craigslist with sexually explicit photos of women, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police led a five-month long investigation where detectives observed men entering and leaving the "spa" and learned that clients were offered extra services with prices based on the sexual service provided.

Solano and Bermudez hired several women as massage therapists and are facing charges of coercion and sex trafficking by force. Officials are concerned that there may have been additional women hired and victimized by Bermudez and Solano.

Anyone with information regarding Ana Delia Solano or Ana Cristina Bermudez, is asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

