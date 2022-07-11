Contact Us
Police & Fire

Cement Truck Rollover Stops Traffic On Maryland Highway

Annie DeVoe
Cement truck
Cement truck Photo Credit: Image by F. Muhammad from Pixabay

Traffic has stopped after a cement truck overturned on a Maryland Highway in Montgomery County, authorities say.

Lanes are closed on I-495 at University Boulevard after a multiple vehicle collision that caused a cement mixer to overturn around 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The cement truck is reportedly on its side. First responders are on scene evaluating at least two injured victims. 

