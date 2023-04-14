Car Destroyed After Fire In Silver Spring Parking Garage

A car was destroyed after a vehicle fire inside a Montgomery County parking garage, officials say.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Cameron Street Parking Garage in Silver Spring around 9:15 a.m., Friday, April 14 for reports of a fire.

Rescue crews arrived to find a car that had burst into flames inside of the garage.

Several crews assisted first responders, containing the fire a short time later.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

