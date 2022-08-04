Call Dropped! Cellphone Sparks Printing Press Fire In Burtonsville

Talk about a dropped call!

A fire broke out at a Burtonsville business after someone supposedly dropped their cellphone into a printing press, fire officials said.

The phone fell right into an "operating" printing press and ignited the paper within, Montgomery County fire officials said on Twitter.

Crews responded to the House of Printing, located at 15,401 Old Columbia Pike, around 1:48 p.m. on Friday, April 8, fire officials said. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke conditions throughout the building - and one smoldering cellphone.

The small fire was said to be confined in the printing press and was contained shortly after arrival, officials said. No physical injuries were reported but the person who lost their phone could be dealing with some heartbreak.

