Body Reportedly Found Near Sligo Creek Shuts Down Roadways

A portion of Sligo Creek Parkway has been closed off after a body was reportedly found near the creek, according to multiple reports.

Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue was blocked off for the investigation around 3:20 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, confirm Park Police.

A body was reportedly spotted by the creek by a driver who stopped along the Parkway, reports the MoCo Show.

Daily Voice reached out to Park Police who have confirmed there is a death investigation underway in the area. No additional details were provided at this time.

The roadway is shut down until further notice and travelers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.