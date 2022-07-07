Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Battery Explosion Inside Rockville Home Causes $20K In Damages

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Battery Explosion
Battery Explosion Photo Credit: Pete Piringer (Twitter)

A massive amount of damage was left after an explosion in a home in Rockville, authorities say.

A lithium battery for an electric golf caddy allegedly exploded while charging on a bed, catching fire around 9:30 p.m. in the home on the 11300 block of Hollowstone Drive, Wednesday, July 6, according to Montgomery County officials.

The fire that erupted after the explosion reportedly caused around $20,000 in damages. 

The fire was allegedly contained by residential sprinkler activation. No injuries were reported in the incident, officials noted.

