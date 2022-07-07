Battery Explosion Inside Rockville Home Causes $20K In Damages

A massive amount of damage was left after an explosion in a home in Rockville, authorities say.

A lithium battery for an electric golf caddy allegedly exploded while charging on a bed, catching fire around 9:30 p.m. in the home on the 11300 block of Hollowstone Drive, Wednesday, July 6, according to Montgomery County officials.

The fire that erupted after the explosion reportedly caused around $20,000 in damages.

The fire was allegedly contained by residential sprinkler activation. No injuries were reported in the incident, officials noted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.