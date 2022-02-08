Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alerts Issued For Two Teens Reported Missing In Separate Montgomery County Cases

Annie DeVoe
Domonic Caguay
Domonic Caguay Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland teen who has gone missing from Bethesda, authorities say.

Domonic A. Caguay, 15, was last seen on Sunday, July 31 in the 5100 block of Dudley Lane, according to Montgomery County Police.

Caguay is 5-foot-6, and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top and shorts.

Police and family are growing concerned for his welfare. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Domonic A. Caguay is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279- 8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous. 

