Alert Issued For Maryland Woman, 29, Reported Missing

Ashley Rose Scott
Ashley Rose Scott Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Concern is growing for a 29-year-old Maryland woman reported missing.

Ashley Rose Scott was reported missing on Feb. 9 by her family on the 24200 block of Bush Hill Road in Gaithersburg.

Scott is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 118 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She could be driving a maroon Kia sedan, with MD tag #4EL4016. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashley Rose Scott is asked to contact the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).  

