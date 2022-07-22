Alert Issued By Police In Montgomery County Amid Investigation Into String Of Bank Robberies

Images of a suspect believed to be involved in at least three bank robberies in Montgomery County have been released in an effort to identify them, authorities say.

Detectives believe the suspect was involved in separate robberies from Tuesday Jan. 18 through Saturday, March 12, according to Montgomery County police.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the suspect entered a bank on the 3500 block of Spencerville Road in Burtonsville and slid a note to the bank teller at 3:10 p.m., announcing the robbery and demanding money to which the teller complied, investigators said.

On Friday, Feb. 18, the suspect once again slid a note to the teller announcing the robbery, this time at the M&T Bank on the 12200 block of Tech Road.

The suspect continued on to do the same thing at the Capitol One Bank on the 13300 block of New Hampshire Avenue just after 10 a.m., Saturday, March 12, according to police.

The suspect usually wore one black glove and one blue latex glove when committing the robberies, investigators noted, and in each instance, passed a handwritten note stating that he had a gun and bomb.

He is described as a Black male between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a medium build and approximately 40 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or these crimes is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers can remain anonymous.

