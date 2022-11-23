Accomplice Charged After Robbing Apple Store With Gold Gun, Fleeing In Gold Cadillac

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of an Apple Store in Montgomery County, authorities say.

Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill was identified as a second suspect in the robbery of the store located in the 4000 block of Bethesda Avenue that occurred back in October, according to Montgomery County police.

Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, was previously arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 after investigators connected him to the October robbery. Police arrested Jones while he was driving a gold Cadillac that matched the description of one seen leaving the crime scene, according to Montgomery County police.

Investigators say that on evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, Jones and Zigler reportedly committed the armed robbery of the Apple store.

The pair reportedly arrived to the Apple store in a gold Cadillac, and had a brief conversation with an employee about purchasing some electronic merchandise before taking out a handgun with a gold slide and extended magazine and demanding the items. The employee handed the items over to Jones who then left from the store in the gold Cadillac.

A search of the Cadillac upon the arrest of Jones found items of evidentiary value.

Jones and Zigler have been charged with robbery related charges.

