21-Year-Old Arrested For Fatal DUI Months After Crash In Montgomery County

A 21-year-old Rockville man has been indicted after an alleged fatal drunk driving crash, authorities say.

Kevin Saul Orihuela was reportedly driving at high rates of speed while under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Noel Henry Powell, 62, on Aug. 14, 2022.

According to police, Powell was immediately rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

Orihuela was indicted on Thursday, March 2, and was taken into custody on Friday, March 3.

Orihuela has been charged with grossly negligent manslaughter by vehicle, homicide under the influence of alcohol, homicide under the influence of alcohol per se, and homicide while impaired by alcohol.

