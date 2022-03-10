2-Year-Old Found Shot Inside Of Crashed Car In DC After Late Night Collision

A toddler was found shot inside of a vehicle that had crashed in D.C. over the weekend, reports NBC Washington.

The driver of the vehicle was trying to take the 2-year-old to the hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound when they crashed in the 2500 block of Q Street SE around 12:25 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3, continues the outlet.

No additional details surrounding the child's injuries or a suspect or motive for the shooting have been released. The child is expected to survive their injuries. To read the full report by NBC Washington, click here.

