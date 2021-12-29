10K Reward Offered In Bethesda Bank Robbery

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robbery suspect in Bethesda, and are offering $10,000 for any tips leading to an arrest.

On Dec. 27, at 1:46 p.m. Montgomery County Police responded to a Wells Fargo bank in the 4900 block of Elm Street on a report of a robbery.

Investigators say a suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a handwritten note demanding money and threatening them. The teller handed over the undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the scene with the cash.

No one was injured and the suspect was not armed during the robbery.

Surveillance footage from the bank has revealed photographs of the suspect

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

