$10k Reward Offered In April 2021 Arson Investigation In Montgomery County

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information in an arson investigation that occurred in Montgomery County in 2021, authorities say.

Units arrived to a single-family dwelling with heavy fire conditions throughout the residence located on Marquis Drive around 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Officials say the fire was intentionally set.

The department is asking anyone who may have information about this arson to call the Fire and Explosive arson tip line at 240-777-2263.

Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

