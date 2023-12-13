Pedestrian Killed By Hit-Run Driver In I-495 Work Zone: Maryland State Police (Developing)

The crash was reported at around 10:15 a.m. on the Inner Loop of the Beltway near the Georgia Avenue exit in Montgomery County, resulting in several lane closures while police investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

Traffic was tied up on the interstate during the investigation in Silver Spring.

No information about the victim has been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fatal crash has been asked to contact Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack by calling (301) 424-2101.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

