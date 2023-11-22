Overturned Trash Truck Temporarily Ties Up Traffic On I-495 In Montgomery County

First responders were called to a stretch of I-495 between Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue early in the afternoon on Wednesday where there was a reported crash involving an overturned truck, leading to some lane and ramp closures.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, a trash truck overturned and began spilling fuel, sending three people to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

HazMat teams were also called to evaluate the scene and damage caused by the spill.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which happened on one of the busiest travel days of the year as millions make their way to their Thanksgiving destinations.

