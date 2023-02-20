Victim Killed In Silver Spring High-Rise Fire Was 25-Year-Old Georgetown Graduate

Support is surging for the family of a 25-year-old woman who was killed in a Silver Spring high-rise fire over the weekend.

More than $7,500 had been raised as of Monday, Feb. 20 for the family of Melanie Diaz on a GoFundMe, launched by a relative.

Diaz was in The Point at 8750 Georgia Avenue, as smoke billowed from the seventh floor, and flames ripped through the building early Saturday, Feb. 18.

A Georgetown University graduate, Diaz worked for the Aspen Institute, a DC-based think tank, according to her LinkedIn page and those who knew her.

Diaz was apparently trying to escape the building down the stairwell with her dogs, WUSA9 reports.

Donations to the GoFundMe will go toward funeral expenses and travel arrangements for Diaz's family.

