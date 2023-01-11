Silver Spring Dad Harvey Tabion Leaves Behind Wife, 4 Children

Donations are pouring in for the family of Silver Spring dad Harvey S. Tabion, who died on Thursday, Jan. 5 at age 40, devastating his wife and four children.

Harvey is survived by his loving wife, Edel, and their four children, Malakai, Maika, Major, and Maksim, according to a GoFundMe launched by Czarlite Ricasa.

“His passing was as sudden as it was devastating,” the fundraiser says. “Harvey gave his all to his family and those who know him know the unique kindness and comfort he brought to any situation. He loved and was loved by all he met.

More than $39,200 had been raised as of Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Tributes poured in for Harvey on social media as well:

A Meal Train was also launched to assist the family.

Harvey’s memorial was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16 at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill.

“He unquestionably put his family first and his actions spoke louder than his words,” Czarlite Ricasa wrote in a Facebook tribute. “He was kind and polite to a fault and his ability to make anyone feel at ease and happy was a superpower.”

“Thank you Harvey for being the kind of man I wished I can be. Rest in glory.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Loving Memory of Harvey Tabion’ on GoFundMe.

