Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.

Montgomery Fire-Rescue extricated a fourth person from the rear of the Cadillac and transported him to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt truck was uninjured and remained on the scene.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation and may take several weeks to be completed.

