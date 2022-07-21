Worker Trapped In Rockville Trench Rescued, Airlifted To Hospital

Several people were rescued after becoming trapped in a trench in Montgomery County, officials say.

Rescue personnel were called to the 9600 block of Viers Drive shortly before 2 p.m., Thursday, July 21 to assist in the removal of three people from the trench, including one that was trapped, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

One worker was able to self rescue, while another was assisted by officials. The remaining worker became buried up to the waist in the trench that was reportedly between six and eight feet deep, three feet wide, and 10 feet long.

The patient was extricated around 3:15 p.m. and reportedly received traumatic injuries from the incident after the dirt collapsed.

Maryland State Police is on the scene with a helicopter to transport the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.