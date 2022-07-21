Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: Body Found In Maryland Lake (DEVELOPING)
Worker Trapped In Rockville Trench Rescued, Airlifted To Hospital

Annie DeVoe
Trench Rescue
Trench Rescue Photo Credit: Pete Piringer MCFRS PIO (Twitter)

Several people were rescued after becoming trapped in a trench in Montgomery County, officials say.

Rescue personnel were called to the 9600 block of Viers Drive shortly before 2 p.m., Thursday, July 21 to assist in the removal of three people from the trench, including one that was trapped, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

One worker was able to self rescue, while another was assisted by officials. The remaining worker became buried up to the waist in the trench that was reportedly between six and eight feet deep, three feet wide, and 10 feet long.

The patient was extricated around 3:15 p.m. and reportedly received traumatic injuries from the incident after the dirt collapsed. 

Maryland State Police is on the scene with a helicopter to transport the victim to a hospital for treatment.

