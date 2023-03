Two people are being treated for injuries after their vehicle flipped during a crash in Montgomery County, authorities announced.

Investigators say the crash occurred around noon, Monday, March 20 on the I-495 beltway between Old Georgetown Road and River Road.

The vehicle had reportedly lost control, striking a tree and overturning.

The two occupants of the vehicle are expected to survive their injuries.

