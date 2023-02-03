Suspect 'Knocked On Door' Before Opening Fire On Germantown Home

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged after reportedly shooting at a house in Germantown, authorities say.

Twon Kelly, of Kensington, was identified as a suspect in the shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the area of Town Commons Court in Germantown, according to Montgomery County Police.

Kelly, along with an unidentified man, reportedly knocked on the door of the victim's home around 2 a.m. before shooting at the home.

Police obtained a search warrant for Kelly's home where they reportedly found items of evidentiary value.

Kelly was arrested and was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and various other charges.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.

