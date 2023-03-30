Smirking Suspect Faces Life After Shotgun Shooting Outside Gaithersburg Restaurant

A 29-year-old Gaithersburg man has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder after shooting a man in the parking lot of a local restaurant in 2021.

Jefferson Delgado faces up to life in prison for the shooting, which reportedly occurred outside of Antojitos around 1:30 a.m., April 18, 2021, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Delgado shot the victim after engaging in an argument with another group of people that was caught on surveillance footage.

During the argument, Delgado went to a friend's vehicle to grab a shotgun, which he used to shoot toward the second group of people at least twice, hitting the victim each time.

After the shooting, Delgado ran to a parking garage where he was captured on video running back and forth and trying to hide the weapon.

The victim luckily survived the shooting.

Delgado is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2023.

