Silver Spring Man Faces Life In Prison For Killing Girlfriend's Son's Girlfriend: Report

A 65-year-old Silver Spring man is facing life in prison after being convicted of killing his girlfriend’s son’s girlfriend in the White Oak Area in 2020, the MoCo Show reports.

Biet Van Tran stabbed Linh Pham, 23, to death and attacked two others at a Balmoral Drive home around in the afternoon of May 11, 2020, Montgomery County Police said.

Pham was the girlfriend of Quy Luc, whose mother owned the house where the attack occurred. The couple had driven up from Florida with their roommate, Thi Nguyen, to make arrangements for Luc's mother who was recovering from a recent stroke at a rehabilitation center, the MoCo Show reports.

Luc and Tran apparently got into an argument about money that resulted in Tran grabbing a chef's knife. Tran tried to stab Luc in the chest and back but got away with only superficial wounds to his back and hand, the outlet reports.

Nguyen and Pham were in an upstairs bedroom when they heard the fight break out. Pham went downstairs to investigate and was attacked by Tran shortly after. Nguyen followed suit and when she tried to escape, Tran followed her back upstairs and stabbed Nguyen multiple times in the bedroom, the outlet reports.

Tran was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault the next day, according to police. Responding officers located the knife with blood on the blade, later confirmed as Pham’s and Nguyen’s, the MoCo Show reports.

Tran's sentence hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20, the outlet reports.

