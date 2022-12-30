Silver Sprin Rapper Accused Of Human Trafficking, Forcing GF Into Prostitution In Florida

Maryland rapper Monriko Mequel Clements is facing charges in Florida for allegedly keeping his 23-year-old girlfriend hostage as a sex slave, the Miami-Dade State's Attorney announced.

Clements, 31, of Silver Spring, also known as "King Swuice,” was charged this week and extradited to Florida for alleged human trafficking and other prostitution-related charges, according to officials.

It is alleged that the rapper met his victim online in Baltimore earlier this year and took her to Florida with the intention of exploiting her through an escort website that net him thousands of dollars.

According to reports, at times, Clements injected cocaine and MDMA into the woman, who was also branded with a tattoo on her breast bearing his pseudonym matching one of the rapper’s chains.

Clements was arrested in Fulton, Maryland by members of the Montgomery County Police, Howard County Police, and South Florida Human Trafficking Task Force, officials said.

In November, investigators say that Clements’ victim jumped out of a moving vehicle in Florida to escape her life of prostitution, which led to police responding to the area and the investigation into the rapper being launched.

He was charged with one count each of human trafficking and deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, both felonies. His bond was set at $45,000. If he is able to bond out, he will be placed on house arrest in South Florida.

