Search In Progress For 'Critical' Missing DC Teen

A 16-year-old boy has gone critically missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Roberto “Alexander” Melgarez was last seen in the Unit block of Riggs Road, Northeast on Jan. 12, according to the Metropolitan Police Department

Melgarez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10“ in height, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans, a red sweater, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

