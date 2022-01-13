Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Search In Progress For 'Critical' Missing DC Teen

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Missing 16-year-old Roberto “Alexander” Melgarez
Missing 16-year-old Roberto “Alexander” Melgarez Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

A 16-year-old boy has gone critically missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Roberto “Alexander” Melgarez was last seen in the Unit block of Riggs Road, Northeast on Jan. 12, according to the Metropolitan Police Department

Melgarez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10“ in height, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.  

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans, a red sweater, and white sneakers. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.