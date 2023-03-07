Rockville Man Admits Raping 16-Year-Old Stranger: State Attorney

A Rockville man is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a teenage girl — a complete stranger to him, authorities announced.

Caden Riley, 19, pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree rape on Friday, March 3 after being accused of the attack back in April 2022, announced the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

On April 16, 2022, Riley reportedly attacked the girl at random after seeing her on the pedestrian bridge along Glenmore Terrace, according to a police report.

Investigation revealed that the girl had left her home around 8 p.m., that evening to go for a walk, eventually sitting down at the pedestrian bridge to watch cars pass under her.

While the victim was watching the vehicles, she noticed Riley riding around the area on a bicycle. Riley then came over and sat next to the teen, striking up a conversation.

Riley then asked the victim to play rock, paper, scissors and stated if she lost, she would have to kiss him. The victim then reportedly tried to leave and Riley grabbed her around her neck from behind.

The victim then pressed an emergency control on her phone to dial 911, and was able to hear the connection to an operator in her AirPod before she lost consciousness.

When the victim regained consciousness, Riley was trying to kiss her, threatening he would kill her, before forcibly raping her.

After Riley left, the victim immediately contacted her parents and the police, who were given a description of Riley.

Police were able to locate Riley after canvassing the area, and arrested him the next day, stating that Riley mentioned having "remorse" about his actions with the teenage victim.

Riley faces sentencing in July 2023.

