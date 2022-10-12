Police In Montgomery County Attempting To Identify Child Found Alone In Parking Lot

UPDATED: Investigators announced on Wednesday afternoon that they were able to locate the parents and identify the child.

Original Story: Recognize this child?

Police in Montgomery County are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a small child who was found at around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the parking lot of the 800 block of Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring.

It is unclear why the child was alone in the parking lot on Wednesday morning.

The child was found wearing a blue shirt and khaki-colored shorts. No additional information has been provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the child has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency line at (301) 279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.