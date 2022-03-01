Contact Us
Police In Maryland Announce 'Snow Emergency'

Joe Gomez
MDOT Cam Of The Bay Bridge
Photo Credit: Maryland Department Of Transportation

Maryland State Police say snow emergency plans are in effect in several counties due to the winter storm blasting through the state.

When snow emergency plans are in effect Maryland law requires motorists to operate vehicles that are equipped with snow tires to do so as designated by the manufacturer or equipped with chains.

During the declaration of a snow emergency, a person may not park a vehicle on any highway designated as a snow emergency route. Violators will be towed.

The counties impacted are:  

  • Anne Arundel
  • Calvert
  • Caroline
  • Charles
  • Dorchester
  • Howard
  • Kent
  • Montgomery
  • Prince George's
  • Queen Anne's
  • St Mary's
  • Talbot
  • Wicomico
  • Worcester 

From 3:30 to 9:30 a.m., Maryland State Police say they responded to 41 crashes and 29 disabled/unattended vehicles and answered 161 calls for service. 

