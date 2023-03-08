Police ID 19-Year-Old Women Killed In Violent Montgomery County Crash

Police have released the names of two 19-year-old women who were killed in a violent crash over the weekend in Gaithersburg.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Montrose Road near Hitching Post Lane around 4 a.m., Saturday, March 4 after receiving a report that a vehicle had hit a pole, Montgomery County Police officers state.

Leslie Kristin Ventura and Kailey Briana Vigil were killed as a result of the crash.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle, which allegedly had four occupants at the time of the crash, lost control and drove over the median, hitting a fire hydrant, electrical box, and several other fixed objects before slamming into a utility pole.

Ventura was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Vigil and the driver were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Vigil died on Monday, March 6. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly stabilized. A fourth occupant reportedly left the scene of the crash before police arrived.

More than $9,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign for Vigil as of Wednesday, March 8.

"We all remember Kailey being full of energy and a beautiful cheerleader during her High School years," the campaign reads. "She will be missed dearly, this is a very difficult time for the family as we mourn this devastating tragedy. If you are able to help for funeral expenses that would be greatly appreciated."

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Police have not yet announced whether or not alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.

