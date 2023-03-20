Contact Us
News

One Person Trapped After Vehicle Overturns In Olney Crash (DEVELOPING)

Annie DeVoe
At least one person was found pinned in a vehicle after the crash
At least one person was found pinned in a vehicle after the crash Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Lanes are blocked after a multi-vehicle crash in Olney trapped one person in a vehicle, authorities say.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m., Monday, March 20 in the area of Evangeline Lane and Hines Road, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

One person was trapped as a result of the collision, officials said. 

Emergency crews were able to transport at least one person to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

This is a developing story.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.