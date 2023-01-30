NIH Fellow Breaks Record With 30 Hour Nonstop Chemistry Lecture

A young postdoctoral fellow at the National Institutes of Health has officially broken an American record.

Dr. Sridhar Goud Nerella, 31, recently was awarded a record for delivering a 30-hour-long lecture on the topic Principles in Drug Chemistry and Analytical Tools while speaking to students at Kakatiya University back in 2016.

Dr. Nerella hopes that his hard with work and dedication to the new record will "inspire many youngsters to focus on their goals", no matter what they may be.

The nonstop lecture was officially confirmed for the book of records on Jan. 13, 2023.

Dr. Nerella is currently working as a postdoctoral fellow at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda.

