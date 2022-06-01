Nearly Dozen Schools In Montgomery County Virtual Due To COVID-19

There were 11 Montgomery County Public Schools that had gone virtual due to a spike in COVID-19 cases as of Thursday -- and that number could rise.

MCPS says the following schools are now in a 14 day virtual learning period, after entering a 5% threshold of COVID-19 cases and moving into the red category

Rock Terrace School

Cannon Road Elementary School

North Chevy Chase Elementary School

Hallie Wells Middle School

Monocacy Elementary School

Roberto Clemente Middle School

Forest Knolls Elementary School

Waters Landing Elementary School

Rosemont Elementary School

Sherwood Elementary School

Seneca Valley High School

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise more than half of Montgomery County Public Schools could also potentially reach the red category and move to virtual learning, according to case counts released by MCPS.

