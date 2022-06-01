Nearly Dozen Schools In Montgomery County Virtual Due To COVID-19

There were 11 Montgomery County Public Schools that had gone virtual due to a spike in COVID-19 cases as of Thursday -- and that number could rise.
MCPS says the following schools are now in a 14 day virtual learning period, after entering a 5% threshold of COVID-19 cases and moving into the red category
- Rock Terrace School
- Cannon Road Elementary School
- North Chevy Chase Elementary School
- Hallie Wells Middle School
- Monocacy Elementary School
- Roberto Clemente Middle School
- Forest Knolls Elementary School
- Waters Landing Elementary School
- Rosemont Elementary School
- Sherwood Elementary School
- Seneca Valley High School
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise more than half of Montgomery County Public Schools could also potentially reach the red category and move to virtual learning, according to case counts released by MCPS.
