Montgomery Daily Voice
Breaking News: Police Identify Man Whose Body Was Found In Fairfax Woods
Nazi Flier Posted Near Silver Spring Yeshiva Sparks Outrage

Annie DeVoe
Flier posted in Silver Spring
Photo Credit: StopAntisemitism Twitter

An antisemitic flier posted near a Jewish school in Silver Spring is spreading shockwaves through the community.

The flier supporting "White-Power.org" depicts a Nazi soldier making slurs and hateful comments about the 6 million Jewish people killed in the holocaust, Stop Antisemitism reports.

It was posted near the Yeshivah of Greater Washington on Thursday, June 2.

The organization questioned the domain registrar GoDaddy about the support of website domains fueled by hate and antisemitism. 

This story will be updated as it develops. Click here to view the original post by Stop Antisemitism. 

