Murder Charges Dismissed Against Maryland Mother Accused Of Killing Young Children

A Maryland woman suspected of killing her two young children in 2014 will not stand trial after a judge ruled that she remains incompetent and dismissed murder charges against her, according to multiple reports.

Catherine Hoggle is suspected of killing her children Jacob and Sarah after they disappeared from Montgomery County. Law enforcement began looking for the children after their father, Troy Turner, reported them missing in September 2014. For the last eight years, Hoggle has been repeatedly deemed not mentally competent to stand trial, with 19 consecutive doctors deeming her incompetent to stand trial, the reports continue.

The state of Maryland had until December of 2022 to try Hoggle for the murders after she was first found incompetent to stand trial in 2017. Despite nearly two dozen doctors determining that Hoggle was incompetent to stand trial, prosecutors have argued that Hoggle has faked the extent of her mental illness.

Hoggle's attorneys have argued that she suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, and claims that multiple doctors have determined her illness to be non-restorable.

The Hoggle children were believed dead after years of Catherine Hoggle's claims that she left the children with someone. She has never said who she left them with or where they might be, telling police they were "alive and safe".

Numerous searches were organized in an effort to find Sarah and Jacob, with both police and their father organizing search efforts.

Hoggle was ruled to be committed civilly, and that she was a danger to herself and others. She remains in a maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

