A missing teen from Kensington, who was last reported being seen last week, has been found according to Montgomery County Police.

Jasmine Perez Sales, 16, was found safe and unharmed on Monday, March 7.

Police shared Perez Sales was last seen in the 6400 block of Rock Spring Drive in Bethesda on Wednesday, March 2.

The department thanked the public for their assistance in locating the teen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.