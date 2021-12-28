Massive Search Under Way For Maryland Girl Who Vanished Before Christmas

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl from Silver Spring.

Jennifer Esmeralda Orellana Ventura, 14, was last seen by her family on Dec. 23, in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive, according to Montgomery County Police.

She is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes, long brown hair and a nose piercing.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Jennifer Esmeralda Orellana Ventura is asked to call the Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24hrs).

