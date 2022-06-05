Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: NJ Transgender Family Used Daughter, 7, To Make Fetishized Porn (SENTENCING)
News

Maryland Mom's Killer Confesses To Selling Her Deadly Heroin/Fentanyl Elixir: Report

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Millions of dollars worth of fentanyl and opiates seized during a bust in New York (file photo).
Millions of dollars worth of fentanyl and opiates seized during a bust in New York (file photo). Photo Credit: Westchester County DA

A 38-year-old man admitted to selling the mixture of fentanyl and heroin that killed a Maryland mother of three in August 2020, NBC Washington reports.

The 34-year-old victim exchanged text messages with Enitan Agbi as she drove to a Gaithersburg motel to buy drugs from him, court documents show. Agbi told her to relax, and she replied, “I can’t," the outlet said.

The victim's mom tells NBC Washington that her daughter was sober for a year before Agbi sold her the fatal drugs.

Sentencing was scheduled for September.

Click here to read the full story from NBC4 Washington. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.