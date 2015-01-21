Maryland Man Gets Prison Time For 'Sadistic' Child Porn: Feds

A Frederick County man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing and distributing over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography, according to officials.

David William Jai Herder, 41, of Ijamsville received the sentence on Jan. 19, it will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, US District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher said. He will also be ordered to pay restitution totaling $45,000 to his victims.

In January 2020, the FBI received a tip about the trading of child pornography in chat groups on a messaging app. Herder was identified as one of the individuals participating in the trading and distribution of the images, including those of prepubescent females between the ages of four and nine years old.

On Aug. 27, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Herder’s residence, seizing several electronic devices, including two phones and a tablet. An investigation of the phone revealed between 150 and 300 image and video files documenting the sexual abuse of minors, including prepubescent minors, sadistic and masochistic abuse, and other depictions of violence.

Further evidence showed Herder possessed a total of 887 videos and 597 image files of child pornography and that he distributed a total of 100 videos and 70 image files depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

According to Herder’s plea agreement, he used chatrooms to distribute, as well as receive, child pornography. Herder also said he had been looking at child pornography one to two times a day for sexual pleasure, preferring children 6-7 years old and older.

