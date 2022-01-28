Maryland Inmate Attempts Daring Escape In Bathroom, Fights Cops: Police

A Montgomery County inmate tried to fight his way out of custody inside of a hospital bathroom, according to police.

Steven Ray Beitzel, 31, feigned an illness at Holy Cross Hospital and was escorted to a bathroom by police where he began to assault the deputies when his restraints were taken off on Jan. 25, Montgomery County Police said.

Beitzel even tried to get ahold of a deputy's firearm, according to officials.

The officers involved sustained minor injuries while taking Beitzel back into custody, they were treated and released at the hospital.

Beitzel is being held for a series of bank robberies committed in Montgomery County and is now also being charged with first and second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, and first-degree escape.

