Maryland County Execs Reimpose Strict Mask Mandates As COVID-19 Spikes

Baltimore and Howard County Executives have recently re-imposed mask mandates but several other counties in Maryland are still on the fence, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise due to the Omicron variant.

"If you do need to go out please, please wear the damn mask in public places," Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said at his weekly briefing on Dec. 28.

He says the County Council will be meeting next week to discuss mandating masks indoors.

Frederick County could also follow suit if the mask mandate passes. County Executive Jan Gardner said in a tweet that she’s asking her county’s Board of Health to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday “to discuss the current level of risk and an indoor mask requirement.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will also be discussing mask mandates and additional responses to the COVID-19 surge during his weekly press briefing.

