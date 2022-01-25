Magruder HS Students Return 4 Days After Shooting

Magruder High School students returned to school on Jan. 25 to an increased police presence after a shooting left one student in critical condition 4 days ago.

The School operated on a half-day schedule but is expected to resume normal operations with an infusion of mental health resources in the days to come.

The student accused in the shooting is 17-year-old Steven Alston, Jr., who is being charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder, after opening fire on another student in the bathroom.

The victim remains in critical condition. Alston allegedly used a ghost gun, which police released a picture of. He told authorities he bought parts for the 9 mm ghost gun online and assembled it, a prosecutor said in court on Jan. 24.

In the wake of the shooting, state lawmakers have discussed new legislation to ban ghost guns in the future.

