Kansas Man Who Threatened To Kill 'Anti-Christ' Biden To Appear In Maryland Court

A Kansas man who said God told him to travel to Washington DC to "slay the Anti-Christ," is due to appear in court in Maryland after being charged with threatening to assassinate President Biden, according to a criminal complaint.

Scott Merryman, 37, of Independence, Kansas told a Secret Service agent he was traveling to DC to "lop the head off the serpent in the heart of the nation," and posted on Facebook that he had a "bullet" for President Biden, court documents show.

He also stated he was "cloaked in the blood of the lamb," and was going to jump the White House perimeter fence to see Biden.

Merryman was intercepted by the Secret Service in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel in Hagerstown on Jan. 26, the complaint states.

He is charged with making Threats Against the President of the United States and Interstate Communication Containing a Threat to Harm.

He is expected to appear in Washington County court on Jan. 31.

