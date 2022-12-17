'Jews Not Welcome' Graffiti Apparently Found At Bethesda High School

A disturbing antisemitic message was found spray painted at a Bethesda high school, according to Maryland government officials.

“Jews not welcome” was found graffitied the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17 at Whitman High School, stated State Delegate-elect Joe Vogel.

"The only people not welcome in our community are those who perpetrate these recurring anti-semitic hate crimes that have caused fear and pain", continued Vogel.

Vogel continued on to address the increasing amount of antisemitic hate in the area, stating that he will be working with colleagues and community partners to advance legislation that addresses the epidemic of hate crimes across Maryland.

This is a developing story.

