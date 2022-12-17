Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: White Christmas? New Storm Could Bring Potentially Significant Snowfall To Much Of Region
News

'Jews Not Welcome' Graffiti Apparently Found At Bethesda High School

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Walt Whitman High School
Walt Whitman High School Photo Credit: Image capture © 2022 Google

A disturbing antisemitic message was found spray painted at a Bethesda high school, according to Maryland government officials.

“Jews not welcome” was found graffitied the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17 at Whitman High School, stated State Delegate-elect Joe Vogel.

"The only people not welcome in our community are those who perpetrate these recurring anti-semitic hate crimes that have caused fear and pain", continued Vogel.

Vogel continued on to address the increasing amount of antisemitic hate in the area, stating that he will be working with colleagues and community partners to advance legislation that addresses the epidemic of hate crimes across Maryland. 

This is a developing story.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.