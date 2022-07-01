Contact Us
News

How Much Snow Did You Get? These Are Totals In Maryland

Joe Gomez
Snowfall over Annapolis MD
Snowfall over Annapolis MD Photo Credit: @visuals_by_marcus facebook

Several inches of snow fell overnight in the second winter storm to blast the area this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas in the south received the least amount of snow, while further west in Garret County there were reports of up to 8 inches of snowfall.

Even though the snow has stopped for today forecasters are warning that temperatures will continue to be near-freezing and wont go above 30 degrees.

Click here to see how many inches of snow your area got.

