Gaithersburg Company Produces Nation's First Authorized Protein-Based COVID Vaccine

Novavax, a Gaithersburg-based company in Montgomery County, has received emergency use authorization from the FDA to distribute the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccination in the United States, officials say.

The US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Defense together announced a purchase of 3.2 million doses of the new vaccine, according to Montgomery County officials.

The vaccine will be available free to states, jurisdictions, federal pharmacy partners, and federally qualified health centers.

The protein-based vaccine is already widely used in other countries and had an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. The vaccine is designed differently from the mRNA options, offering an alternative to those who may have had allergic reactions, or for those who prefer a non-mRNA option.

Companies in Montgomery County have greatly contributed to the global COVID-19 vaccine development and research and have received over $5.5 billion in federal funding related to COVID-19, labeling the county the "Immunology Capital next to the Nation's Capital".

